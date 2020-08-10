Advertisement

VDH: New cases of COVID-19, one new hospitalization Monday in Southwest Virginia

(WHSV)
By Brandon Robinson and WJHL News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 96,807 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

The total case number of probable cases in Virginia is 100,749.

VDH officials said there have been 2,215 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 112 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Monday, VDH reported 8,341 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 50 probable virus-related hospitalizations. The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

There were 20 new cases reported Monday in the WYMT coverage area. Wise County had the most with 11 and one new hospitalization.

Here are the latest numbers:

Buchanan County – 80 cases / 3 hospitalizations

Dickenson County – 43 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 1 death (2 new cases)

Lee County – 121 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 1 death (6 new cases)

Norton – 19 cases / 2 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Wise County – 141 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (11 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Latest News

News

Eastern Kentucky doctor, office assistant plead guilty to federal drug charges

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
According to court documents, the pair confessed to using Facebook messenger to sell opioids illegally for non-prescription purposes.

State

Grant funding awarded to child sexual abuse organizations across Kentucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the funding from the Child Victim’s Trust Fund on Monday.

Regional

Additional coronavirus deaths reported in West Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
1,914 cases are still considered active in the state, officials say.

State

Health dept. reports 138 COVID cases over the weekend in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 138 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

Latest News

News

Officials issue Golden Alert for missing Whitley County man

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Matthew Nichols was last seen wearing an olive green t-shirt with an IBEW logo, blue jeans with a black belt and brown camo hiking boots.

Forecast

Scattered storms return, warm start to the week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Welcome to a new work week! After a fairly comfortable forecast pattern the last few days, we’re going to see a return to summer this week.

State

WKU reports 187 total confirmed cases of COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
The first week, WKU did not have data from the Barren River District Health Department. The data was added Friday when the dashboard was updated, which gave the appearance of a surge in cases.

Regional

Frontline worker gets COVID; one of dozens in Logan County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Logan County cases have risen substantially in the past month.

National

South Carolina man robs church wearing Batman costume

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A burglar, dressed in a Batman costume, robbed Anderson Mill Baptist Church, stealing hundreds of dollars worth of technology equipment.

News

‘Rail Trail’ to open in Prestonsburg on Friday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The trail spans over eight miles and gives room for families to enjoy nature.