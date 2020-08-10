VDH: New cases of COVID-19, one new hospitalization Monday in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 96,807 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

The total case number of probable cases in Virginia is 100,749.

VDH officials said there have been 2,215 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 112 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Monday, VDH reported 8,341 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 50 probable virus-related hospitalizations. The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

There were 20 new cases reported Monday in the WYMT coverage area. Wise County had the most with 11 and one new hospitalization.

Here are the latest numbers:

Buchanan County – 80 cases / 3 hospitalizations

Dickenson County – 43 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 1 death (2 new cases)

Lee County – 121 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 1 death (6 new cases)

Norton – 19 cases / 2 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Wise County – 141 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (11 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)