UK nurse recovers from COVID-19, recognizes need for support group

By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

We still don't know a lot about COVID-19, so if you're diagnosed where should you turn for support?

This is a problem Holly Taylor and her two daughters faced when they tested positive.

"There's no other direction for a patient to go to as far as how you are to handle your symptoms and to combat this illness we're all facing right now," Holly says.

Holly is a nurse at UK which helped her during her illness.

"Based upon my own knowledge and experience as far as let's try this medication, let's do this, this is what I'm going to try to help you with and you know it got to the point where we were able to get back to some kind of normalcy," Holly says.

But what about someone else who does not have a medical background? Holly says they'll have a more difficult time navigating the virus.

That's when she got an idea...

"It would be nice to have a group to be able to meet or even just some kind of support to discuss you know symptoms we still may be having," Holly says.

Holly and her daughters are now COVID free. Still, she says they're still experiencing side effects. Holly shares everyone with the coronavirus would benefit from a community for asking and answering questions.

"I look at myself in my position, I'm an educator, I do that at work with my patients, so if I can meet likeminded people that need the support as I was looking for it, I definitely am willing to do that and want to do that," Holly says.

Now, Holly says she plans on using social media to reach out to others. Hopefully, it will be a way to make their battles with the virus a little more bearable.

If you’re interested in contacting Holly, you can email her at hollytaylor1982@yahoo.com or find her on Facebook with the name Holly Berry.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

