Tennessee man discovers hand grenade, turns it over to local fire department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT/WDEF) - A Chattanooga man discovered a hand grenade Thursday and turned it over to his local fire department.

WDEF reported that the man says he discovered the grenade while moving. He said the old WWII Japanese hand grenade belonged to his father-in-law.

He transported the grenade in his truck to the Chattanooga Fire Department, not knowing what else to do with it.

The fire department contacted the Bomb Squad to properly dispose of it.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WDEF. All rights reserved.