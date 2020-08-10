South Carolina man robs church wearing Batman costume
A burglar, dressed in a Batman costume, robbed Anderson Mill Baptist Church, stealing hundreds of dollars worth of technology equipment.
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MOORE, S.C. (CNN) -Batman may be known for being a good guy, but he went to the dark side after robbing a church in Moore, South Carolina.
A burglar, dressed in a Batman costume, robbed Anderson Mill Baptist Church, stealing hundreds of dollars worth of technology equipment.
The burglar was completely decked out, with a mask, head to toe costume, and even a cape.
“All we saw was Batman walking out with the loot,” said one person at the church.
Copyright 2020 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.