Advertisement

Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season

The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.
The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Big Ten has voted to cancel the 2020 college football season, the Detroit Free Press reported Monday.

The newspaper cited multiple people with knowledge of the decision.

The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic, according to the Free Press.

Sportscaster Dan Patrick said on his radio show Monday that Nebraska and Iowa were the only schools that voted to play.

Sources told the Free Press that a formal announcement is expected Tuesday.

The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By MICHELLE R. SMITH and LAUREN WEBER
Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases burned out, dozens of state and local public health officials around the country have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become.

News

Eastern Kentucky doctor, office assistant plead guilty to federal drug charges

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
According to court documents, the pair confessed to using Facebook messenger to sell opioids illegally for non-prescription purposes.

National

Hong Kong newspaper raided, tycoon detained under new law

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By ZEN SOO
Hong Kong authorities broadened their enforcement of a new national security law on Monday, arresting media tycoon Jimmy Lai, searching the headquarters of his Next Digital group and carting away boxes of what they said was evidence.

National Politics

China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of organizations

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
China on Monday announced unspecified sanctions against 11 U.S. politicians and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, who have already been singled out by Beijing.

Latest News

National

Looters descend on downtown Chicago; more than 100 arrested

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By DON BABWIN
Hundreds of looters descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city’s South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said.

National

McDonald’s sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
McDonald’s says it’s suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with three other employees and destroyed evidence.

National

Raw: Aerials of Baltimore explosion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A major gas explosion ripped three row houses apart in Baltimore on Monday.

National

Gas explosion levels 3 Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIO CORTEZ
A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage. At least two people were hospitalized with serious injuries, firefighters said.

State

Grant funding awarded to child sexual abuse organizations across Kentucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the funding from the Child Victim’s Trust Fund on Monday.

National

Portland protesters set fires, use mortar; 2 officers hurt

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters outside a Portland police union building set fires and used a mortar to launch commercial grade fireworks at police and officials said Monday that two officers were injured and 16 demonstrators were arrested.