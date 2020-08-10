Advertisement

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey stresses patience as conference decides whether to play 2020 college football season

Greg Sankey provided a brief update on Monday as the college football season as a whole remains in limbo.
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announces Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that fans will not be allowed in the arena to watch NCAA college basketball games in the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn., starting Thursday. The Southeastern Conference joined the rest of the Power Five leagues and announced that only family and essential personnel would attend its men's and women's tournament basketball games. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By CBS Sports
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CBS Sports) - As the 2020 college football season hangs in the balance, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey continued to stress patience on Monday, writing on Twitter that the best advice he’s received since COVID-19 is: “Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day.”

“SEC has been deliberate at each step since March...slowed return to practice...delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester.....Developed testing protocols...We know concerns remain,” Sankey continued. “We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so...every day.”

Sankey's message of patience came as the Big Ten presidents reportedly plan to meet Monday night to make a final decision on whether to cancel the scheduled fall football season. It's been widely reported that the Pac-12 would follow suit if the Big Ten cancels.

That would leave the ACC, Big 12 and SEC with decisions to make about whether to proceed with the season. But Sankey's message of patience suggests the league is not ready to call off the season yet as players rally behind the #WeWantToPlay movement, which picked up momentum Monday with President Donald Trump tweeting his support for the cause..

The SEC announced July 30 that it planned to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule and pushed the start of its season to Sept. 26. Sankey said the adjusted schedule offered “the best opportunity to complete a full season by giving us the ability to adapt to the fluid nature of the virus and the flexibility to adjust schedules as necessary if disruptions occur,” and the league went ahead Friday with announcing which additional two opponents for each team in the conference.

