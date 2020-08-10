Scattered storms return, warm start to the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to a new work week! After a fairly comfortable forecast pattern the last few days, we’re going to see a return to summer this week.

Today and Tonight

Some folks will likely start Monday with some scattered showers and some fog, so be ready for that on your morning drive. Those rain chances will stick around off and on all day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds at times with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Areas west of I-75 are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather today, so some storms out that way could be on the stronger side.

The severe outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Monday, August 10th, 2020 has areas west of I-75 under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for strong to severe storms. (SPC)

Tonight, look for the chances for showers and storms to linger under partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Most of this week will be a rinse and repeat forecast. Daily chances for showers and storms with sun and clouds in between. We’ll stay pretty warm with highs in the upper 80s through Thursday.

A potential cold front looks possible for the last day of the workweek on Friday. Rain chances will stay about the same, but the models show some “cooler” air moving in. By cooler, I mean low to mid-80s instead of those upper 80s. We’ll have to wait and see how it plays out.

Keep your rain gear handy!

