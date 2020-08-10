Advertisement

‘Rail Trail’ to open in Prestonsburg on Friday

The trail spans over eight miles and gives room for families to enjoy nature
The "rail trail" at Archer Park is set to open to the public on Friday.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A project that has long been in the works in Floyd County is set to open this week.

Prestonsburg city officials announced the opening of the “rail trail” at Archer Park, which is set to be completed on Friday. The paved pathway spans over eight miles, providing plenty of room for families to enjoy nature while maintaining a safe social distance.

While finishing touches must still be applied, including signage, benches and wastebaskets, Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton is excited for what the attraction will bring to the community.

“It’s just wonderful seeing people there,” Stapleton said. “Kids, they don’t have to worry about cars, they don’t have to worry about someone running over them, and they get here and relax.”

Stapleton went on to say that those interested in hiking the trail may do so upon its grand opening on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

