Officials issue Golden Alert for missing Whitley County man

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are asking for your help locating a missing Whitley County man.

A Golden Alert was issued Sunday night for Michael Nichols, 63. He was last seen Sunday night around 8 at his home on Underwood Road in the Rockholds community.

We’re told he walked away from the home and is known to wander near the roadway or into nearby woods.

Nichols was last seen wearing an olive green t-shirt, blue jeans with a black belt and brown camo hiking boots.

He has dementia and several medical issues that require medication.

If you have seen him or know where he might be, please contact Whitley County dispatch at 606-549-6017.

