Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Monday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 18 new positive cases and six probable cases. They are a 20-year-old woman, a 41-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man, a 51-year-old woman, a 64-year-old woman and a 73-year-old woman all from Knott County. Officials also say a 36-year-old woman from Lee County, a 20-year-old woman and a 49-year-old woman for Leslie County, a 62-year-old woman, a 73-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man from Letcher County tested positive. In Perry County, four pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 24-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman, a 48-year-old man, two 53-year-old men, and a 56-year-old woman were all positive. A 20-year-old woman in Wolfe County also tested positive. In the Kentucky River District, 262 people have recovered, 132 cases are still active and five people have died.

Officials with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department confirmed four new cases, with one probable case and one recovery in Clay County. There is also one new probable and two recovered cases in Jackson County. Two people there are still in the hospital there. The district also reported four new confirmed cases and seven recoveries in Rockcastle County.

In Laurel County, the health department is reporting a total of 22 new cases from Saturday, August 8th through Monday, August 10th. Officials say all of those patients are recovering at home. One of the previously reported cases has also been hospitalized. 19 more people have recovered as of Monday’s report. Saturday’s cases include at 18-year-old man, a 53-year-old man, a 65-year-old man, a 56-year-old man, a 45-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, a 59-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man. Sunday’s cases were at a 50-year-old woman, a 41-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. Monday’s cases include a 52-year-old woman, a 15 year old girl, a 60 year old man, a 49-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman, a 40-year-old woman, a 38 year old man, a 45-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman and a 53-year-old woman.

The Bell County Health Department reported four new cases on Monday, bring the county’s total to 311. 77 cases are still active and 234 people have recovered.

Officials with the Floyd County Health Department confirmed three new cases on Monday, bring the county’s total to 108. The three new cases are showing symptoms, but are isolating at home. There are three people in the hospital and 26 active cases in Floyd County.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.