Local addiction recovery facility sees positive COVID-19 cases

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID-19 continues to spread across the region one local recovery center is seeing its first positive cases.

Matt Brown, Addiction Recovery Care Senior Vice President of Administration, says two clients and three employees tested positive at their Creekside facility in Knott County.

“Creekside one of our newest facilities in Knott County we have had a total of five positive cases over the last several days,” said Brown. “I’m happy to report that everyone who has tested positive is showing mild to no symptoms. There have been no hospitalizations because of symptoms.”

Brown says they have continued to stress the importance of proper PPE, social distancing, and cleaning throughout the facility.

“All of our employees check their temperatures and fill out a self-report every day when they report to work. Our clients are tested daily with their temperatures,” said Brown. " The harsh reality is is since the pandemic there have been so many more overdoses and relapses across the nation, the region, and the state of Kentucky. We have not been able to sit back and not treat this epidemic inside of the pandemic. "

The facility is taking extra precautions to protect those within the facility.

“MCHC out of Whitesburg has brought their mobile testing unit to our facility at Creekside so all clients and all employees will be tested today because we want to know how many positive cases we have and we want to begin acting immediately,” said Brown. “We have had one facility out of our 30 that have had a positive case so we are excepting patients in our other facilities and if anybody wants to get help we are still available. "

For more information on ARC, you can visit their website here or call 877-959-2321.

