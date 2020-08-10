Advertisement

Ky. Education Continuation Task Force meets to discuss plans for new school year

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 10, 2020
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Another group of state educators met to discuss plans to start the school year.

The Education Continuation Task Force met virtually Monday afternoon.

The state’s education leaders and Lt. Gov. Coleman talked about everything from class sizes to library guidance, along with updates from the Department for Public Health.

Monday’s task force meeting came after the Kentucky Education Association urged every district on Friday to restart the year in a virtual format. Several dozen districts have made that decision, but many others have made plans to offer both in-person and virtual instruction.

In Somerset, their hallways are marked for walking directions and their classrooms have desks spread apart.

Superintendent Kyle Lively says he favors local districts making decisions for their area.

“Truly believe that in-person instruction is valuable for kids,” Lively said. “Kids that are at an economic disadvantage. Kids that struggle and may not have the best home life.”

State education leaders recommended that students be in the center of decision making regarding class sizes and in the area of libraries. Because of the concern of the virus staying on materials, books checked out not be allowed to be checked again until a week after they are returned.

Kentucky’s Interim Education Commissioner says he has told superintendents not to have meetings or training in-person and to telework whenever they can.

During his Monday COVID-19 press conference, Gov. Beshear recommended school districts wait until September 28 before going back to in-person classes.

