Kentucky football gets in on #WeWantToPlay movement

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With reports from all across the country on conferences ready to pull the plug on college football, players have started a hashtag on social media, #WeWantToPlay.

On Monday morning, student-athletes from Kentucky started to get a hold of the movement as well. Both linebacker DeAndre Square and wide receiver Josh Ali expressed their desire to play.

While the student-athletes want to play, they also have hopes of unionizing and having a college football players association, as well as giving all players guaranteed eligibility whether they choose to play or not.

The movement started on Sunday evening after multiple reports came out that college football was headed towards postponement/cancellation in 2020. On Monday morning, Dan Patrick reported that the Big Ten and Pac-12 were going to cancel, the Big 12 and ACC were on the fence, and the SEC was trying to recruit other conferences to play with them this fall.

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow... The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.



Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

Other sources have also reported the same thing, including Sports Illustrated and ESPN.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.