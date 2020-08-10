Advertisement

High schools preparing video streaming options if fans can’t attend games

Scott County High School installed cameras back in March to prepare for this scenario.
High schools are preparing for a football season without fans.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At the high school level, Kentucky is expected to begin football practice on August 24 with the season openers set for September 11.

A big question remains before the season kicks off: Will fans be allowed in the stands?

No matter the answer, schools across the state are preparing video streaming options so fans can watch the action from home.

KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett sent the following message to member schools about streaming options this upcoming season:

“The NFHS Network announced the “High School Support Program” that will enable its member schools that currently lack webcast production capabilities to stream athletic contests. We are excited to not only ensure that you are aware of this great program but to encourage you to dig deep and decide if it benefits your school. In these trying times when upcoming contests could face attendance restrictions, a streaming option is certainly worth considering. Especially one that will potentially yield income to your athletic program instead of benefiting an outside entity.”

Athletic Directors at Lexington Christian Academy and Scott County have already made plans for streaming games this upcoming season.

“Early on in March, when the pandemic started, we went ahead and got cameras,” said Scott County District Director of Athletics D.T. Wells.

“The NFHS cameras. We’ve had them up inside in the gyms and we went ahead and got them out on the fields. We knew if things came back it wouldn’t come back to normal. We currently in the district have five livestream cameras. It’s a camera that sits there and follows the action with out anybody having to man it which is pretty neat,” added Wells.

“We’ve been blessed because we started the LCA Sports Network last year,” said LCA Athletic Director Terry Johnson.

“That’s a fancy way of saying we streamed over 40 contests across football, soccer, volleyball and basketball and we were supposed to do spring sports as well. We did it in-house and put it on Faceboook Live and Vimeo platforms. We are looking to amplify that. We have gotten some better equipment and looking at it fiscally, if I can’t have any fans, half the number of fans, third of the number of fans, whatever, that is a potential revenue source is getting sponsors for our network.”

The KHSAA Board of Control is set to meet again on August 20 to discuss the status of fall sports.

