Health dept. reports 138 COVID cases over the weekend in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 138 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 138 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 47.

According to the health dept., 69 cases were reported both Saturday and Sunday.

The new cases from the weekend bring the county’s total to 3,995.

MORE: Lexington adding COVID testing options as wait times continue to be an issue

Last week, several days ended up on Lexington’s list of highest one-day case increases. The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 90 cases, Aug. 5
  • 89 cases, July 30
  • 84 cases, Aug. 6
  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 69 cases, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, July 15 and July 19
  • 67 cases, July 26

The current official state totals are 34,982 cases and 773 deaths.

The health dept. says COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Lexington. They say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

