Grant funding awarded to child sexual abuse organizations across Kentucky

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly $220,000 in grant money is on its way to organizations across Kentucky that help prevent child sexual abuse and the survivors of the crime.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the funding from the Child Victim’s Trust Fund on Monday.

“Funding child abuse prevention programs is one step toward our shared goal of ending child abuse in the Commonwealth, and I commend these hard-working organizations for their dedication to protecting Kentucky’s children,” said Attorney General Cameron.  “We continue working diligently each day to protect Kentucky’s children from the neglect and abuse that has plagued our state for far too long.”

Kentucky’s 15 Children’s Advocacy Centers received more than $65,000 to offset costs associated with administering more than 880 child sexual abuse medical exams. Other grants went to South Central Kentucky Kids on the Block, Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, the Family Nurturing Center of Florence and Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center of Paducah.

In addition to these grants, organizations can apply for sponsorships of up to $5,000 to host child sexual abuse prevention conferences. The fund awards a total of $25,000 in sponsorships throughout the year and organizations can apply for sponsorships by visiting icareaboutkids.ky.gov.

