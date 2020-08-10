Gov. Beshear: Bars and restaurants can return to 50% on Tuesday with stipulations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Along with the recommendations about K-12 schools Governor Andy Beshear announced on Monday, he also had some positive news for the hospitality industry.

Starting Tuesday, August 11th, restaurants and bars will be able to re-open to 50% capacity with the following stipulations:

People have to have the ability to stay six feet apart All customers must be seated No congregating at the bar area All food and drink service has to stop by 10 p.m. local time Bars and restaurants have to close by 11 p.m. local time All staff and customers must wear masks when they are not actively eating or drinking

The governor continued to urge those types of businesses across the state to continue to utilize outdoor seating as much as possible.

You can see all of the requirements from the governor below:

