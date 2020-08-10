Advertisement

Frontline worker gets COVID; one of dozens in Logan County

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sara Gibson is a nurse in Logan County, and works to keep herself, her family, and residents at the nursing home where she works safe from COVID-19.

"I kind of feel like a failure and I know I'm not because I did wear what I was suppose to and I did do what I was suppose to do," said Gibson.

Gibson was testing residents at one of a few nursing home testing events over the week in Logan.

She was wearing full PPE equipment to stay safe and she got tested for COVID that day too.

"Me and a co-worker who also helped test on my side with me we both tested positive right after testing negative," said Gibson.

Gibson is one of many health professionals that tested positive for COVID during the week. County health officials reported over 30 employees from Logan Regional Medical Center have COVID.

Gibson said after getting the virus, she gave it to her husband and 15 year-old-son, but she said if it had not been for the safety precautions she took, many more would be sick.

"I am this sick I couldn't imagine if my residence get it how they are going to react," said Gibson.

Logan County has reported the 9th highest number of cases to-date in the state; with 228 reported cases and 111 active reported by the Logan Health Department as of yesterday.

For Gibson that means quarantine from the people shes spent her career caring for.

Logan County has also done testing in response to the rise in cases. Just last week the health department held free testing for 382 people.

