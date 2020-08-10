Advertisement

Evening showers and storms

08.10.20 SPC PM Update
08.10.20 SPC PM Update(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Get the rain gear ready. Daily rain chances are back!

Tonight

We will continue to see that warm weather this evening, as highs are expected to climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. We will be watching some scattered showers and thunderstorms move through this evening and overnight. Areas west, around I-75 are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather today, so some storms out that way could be on the stronger side.

Tonight, we'll see a line of storms move through in the early hours Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies will then follow, and fog will start to build up. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

The rest of this week is pretty much the same story every day. Daily chances for showers and storms with sun and clouds in between. Highs will stay in the upper 80s through Thursday.

Friday, a potential cold front looks to bring us some slightly cooler temperatures. By cooler, I mean the mid-80s instead of those upper 80s. Although it’s not much of a cool down, I will take what I can get. Our rain chances look to stay on par with the rest of the week, with scattered showers and storms and sun and clouds in between.

Have a good week!

