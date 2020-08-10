Eastern Kentucky doctor, office assistant plead guilty to federal drug charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pikeville doctor and his wife, who was also his former office assistant, will face sentencing later this year on federal drug charges.

Scotty Akers, 48, and Serissa Akers, 33, pleaded guilty Monday to unlawfully distributing controlled substances.

According to court documents, the couple confessed to using Facebook messenger to sell opioids illegally for non-prescription purposes.

Prosecutors say Serissa Akers would take prescriptions written by her husband to various parking lots in Pikeville to swap them to people for cash. Investigators later discovered there were no physical examinations performed by a medical professional to validate the prescriptions.

Court documents also state the pair continued operating their opioid-delivery scheme even after they came under investigation and up until the moment when Scotty Akers’s medical license was suspended.

As part of the plea agreement, Scotty Akers will also pay $12,275 in restitution.

The couple is scheduled for sentencing on November 20th.

