Crystal Rogers investigation: FBI searching for drivers in newly released surveillance photos

One photo (left) shows a red SUV and a white SUV driving down Loretto Road. Another photo (right), taken on July 4, 2015 around 3:45 a.m., shows an unknown vehicle with its headlights on traveling along Balltown Road near the intersection Paschal Ballard Road, close to the Houck family farm.(Source: FBI)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations has released new surveillance photos relating to the investigation into Crystal Rogers’ disappearance that will hopefully lead to new information.

The two photos show several vehicles that were driving or stationed around several investigation points. One photo shows a red SUV and a white SUV driving down Loretto Road, near the My Old Kentucky Home campground. The time which the photo was taken was not given.

Another photo, taken on July 4, 2015 around 3:45 a.m., shows an unknown vehicle with its headlights on traveling along Balltown Road near the Paschal Ballard Road intersection, close to the Houck family farm.

FBI Louisville said it is looking for the public’s assistance in finding the drivers of those vehicles, hoping they will be able to provide important information on the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

“These photos also represent the results of a growing dialogue with the residents of Bardstown,” Tim Beam, acting chief division counsel with FBI Kentucky said. “By sharing important elements of the investigation, we hope this will increase the public’s cooperation generating vital information in our pursuit of justice.”

Now in their fourth day of investigation, agents have set up tents on the property of the Houck family farm. Investigation into the case has been ongoing since July 23, where human remains were found on the embankment in a wooded, secluded area in Nelson County.

Rogers was last seen back on July 3, 2015 by her boyfriend, Brooks Houck at their home in Bardstown.

