Additional coronavirus deaths reported in West Virginia

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, two more people have died due to coronavirus complications.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old man from Kanawha County and a 74-year-old man from Logan County.

As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 326,886 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,754 total cases and 141 deaths.

1,914 cases are still considered active in the state, officials say.

5,699 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (671/27), Boone (101/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (63/1), Cabell (395/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (151/0), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (223/3), Jackson (165/0), Jefferson (289/7), Kanawha (925/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (87/0), Logan (234/0), Marion (187/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (56/0), McDowell (63/1), Mercer (200/0), Mineral (121/2), Mingo (171/2), Monongalia (928/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (28/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (266/3), Pendleton (40/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (194/1), Raleigh (248/7), Randolph (205/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (12/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (208/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/0), Wirt (7/0), Wood (238/12), Wyoming (34/0).

