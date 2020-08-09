Advertisement

White coats fill Pikeville park for Black Lives Matter

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - “White Coats for Black Lives” brought medical students and healthcare workers to the Pikeville City Park Saturday for a peaceful demonstration to raise awareness about racism in the healthcare system.

The event, organized by four student groups from the University of Pikeville and Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine (KYCOM) as well as Chaplain Rob Musick, shared stories of injustice and a message of inclusion.

“Inequities impact treatment of patients. And as a future doctor myself, I really want to be in tune with that and correct any of the mistakes I make in the future,” said KYCOM student Srijoni Sengupta.

According to organizers, the hope is to stand in solidarity with people of color and show that Pikeville is a welcoming home for prospective black medical professionals.

“Although in this little, cute, Appalachian area, it’s mostly white. And I think a lot of students of color with probably concerns coming this way. And, so it’s our way to show that we represent everyone,” said KYCOM student Lyudmyla Shymkiv.

KYCOM student Joshua Martin said, as a black medical student, he feels that representation.

“You always want to feel supported. And even seeing the faculty from the school and everyone out here really makes me feel supported and makes you more comfortable and proud to go to school here,” Martin said.

He said he wants to work in a healthcare field that has room for all people.

”We can’t forget the professionals. Because just because we get a title doesn’t mean the rest of the world changes or views us differently,” said Martin.

The event included doctor testimony and music, as well as eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence in memory of George Floyd. But, while the attendees were silent out of respect, they also heard that silent on the job is something they can not afford.

“In a racist society, we have to be anti-racist. We cannot just be physicians silent,” said Shymkiv.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Fishing With Kids’ casts off despite pandemic

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The sixth annual event honored the life of Keagan Thacker-Music, a Pikeville boy who died after an ATV crash in 2019.

News

Lexington physician explains why false positives happen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A Lexington Physician says it is possible to receive a false positive COVID-19 test result.

News

Local Health Departments report new COVID-19 cases, new death Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Local Health Departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

News

Gov. Beshear announces 801 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
At least 34,578 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll stands at 772.

Latest News

News

Southeast Kentucky Cornhole league holds first tournament since coronavirus pandemic began

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Saturday six different teams will compete.

Sports

Big Ten prohibits full contact practices

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period,” working in just helmets.

News

27th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival underway virtually

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
For the safety of the bands and those who planned to attend, festival leaders decided it would be best to move the festival to an online platform.

News

Unemployment rally also hosts food drive to support struggling families

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
A group called Constitutional Kentucky called people together at the Capitol on Saturday. Tony Wheatley said they weren’t there to knock down Governor Beshear’s door. Instead, they’re trying to send a message through actions by taking matters into their own hands.

News

Fall semester move-in now underway on the UK campus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Saturday was the first day UK students could begin moving into residence halls on campus.

Regional

Police: Chase in Ohio and Kentucky ends with 4 hit, 2 killed

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A vehicle fled Cincinnati and went over a suspension bridge into Newport, Kentucky, where it went out of control and struck four people, police said.