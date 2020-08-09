The Creek Church finishes summer internship program, leaders look forward to next year

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Creek Church in London wrapped up its 10-week summer internship program.

14 interns, from high school juniors to recent college graduates, participated in the program. Interns had the opportunity to learn leadership skills like public speaking. The church also partnered the interns with people who fit their interests like graphic design and videography so they could learn more about those fields.

“Our goal is to help develop leaders so we can put churches all across the state of Kentucky and that’s a big ask, that’s a big thing and that requires lots of leaders, lots of people,” said Family Pastor, Ryan Hartzell.

The church also held a prodigy program where middle school-aged teenagers could learn more about their faith and learn valuable leadership skills.

We teach them how to pray, we teach them how to read the Bible, we teach them how to speak, we teach them how to run the production booth, we teach them all the main things the church does,” explained Senior Intern, Dylan Bishop. “Then we teach them a little bit more just so they can have a good base and a good foundation,” added Bishop.

Church leaders say applications for the summer internship and prodigy program will begin in January of 2021. For more information click here.

