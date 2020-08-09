Advertisement

Shower and storm chances return for the new week

By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve enjoyed a warm but sunny weekend so far, but summertime is still upon us and that means scattered showers and storms return to the forecast.

Tonight

Things will stay warm through the evening hours, coming down into the 70s from those highs in the upper 80s. We’ll close out your Sunday in a similar fashion to how we closed out your Saturday, with mostly clear skies and calm winds allowing some patchy fog to form, especially in those sheltered valley locations. Lows will end up in the middle 60s tonight as humidity levels inch up just a bit.

Some computer models have been hinting that a few showers and storms could fire off along the warm front poised to move through the mountains tomorrow and move into our Cumberland Valley locations after midnight. I’m not entirely sold on this solution yet, but will certainly keep an eye on it.

Monday and Monday Night

The possibility will be there for a couple of scattered showers and storms moving in along the warm front early in the day on Monday. Should we see those, our temperatures will be a bit lower than advertised. Once the front moves through, southwesterly winds will be bringing in more warmth and moisture. That should push our highs into the upper 80s to near 90° under a mix of sun and clouds. I can’t rule out a stray afternoon storm either, but those should be few and far between.

Through the Week

The summertime conditions should continue through the week as high pressure shifts off to the east. This should allow multiple disturbances to work through the region, each kicking off the potential for scattered showers and storms.

