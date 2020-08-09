Running 100 miles in one day: An ultra-marathon to raise money for a deserving neighbor

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You may have heard of a 5K run or a 10K marathon, but what about an ultra-marathon? That is what 19-year-old Preston Mullins will be doing in just one day.

“I’m going to be running 100 miles for my neighbor who has pelvic cancer,” he said.

Mandi Dishner and the Mullins’ family have been neighbors for a few years now.

“Everybody usually does something for themselves but I want to do something for somebody else,” said Preston. “Make her feel very special, she’s a great person very deserving.”

Her cancer returning, Dishner could no longer receive the help she needed in Lexington, “She hast to go to Houston to do her treatments.”

That is when Preston knew he had to step in. Beginning a fundraiser on Facebook, he called on community members to donate ten dolllars each, with a goal of $1,000.

At first, skeptical about meeting his goal, now in shock.

“I didn’t at first but we did,” said Preston.

Also in shock, his parents Kim and Charlie Mullins.

“It’s amazing that he did this on his own I had no idea until I saw it on Facebook,” said Kim Mullins, Preston’s mother.

“He’s doing something good for someone else other than just his self, so we’re really proud,” said Charlie Mullins, Preston’s dad. ”We’ve always tried to raise the boys that life is more about doing something for someone else other than yourself.”

Nonetheless both of Preston’s parents are in the medical field. When asked what they thought about running 100 miles they could not help but think like parents, as well as about his health.

“That’s a tough call, it is it’s tough to say you know being a parent the parent side of me wanted to say you can’t do that but he’s healthy it’s not something he’s just started doing,” said Mr. Mullins.

Preston has been running for the past ten years. First in high school and now at Alice Lloyd College.

“I’ve gotten to the 30′s before but 100 will definitely be a record,” said Preston.

So how does one prepare to run 100 miles?

“I drink a pint of Pedialyte in the morning when I wake up, I eat light and I’m trying to get 12 hours of sleep a day.”

Beginning his run Monday morning, heading from Hazard down through Breathitt County, up to Campton; turning around to head back home.

“Through the day the harder parts of the day I won’t be going to fast just a light jog. Then I’m really going to try and get a lot of miles in that night and try and make it back here by eight or nine the next morning,” he said.

Preston’s parents attesting to Mandi’s character.

“At Christmas she would leave a gift on the garbage can for the waste management team that would come by and anything that was wrong neighborhood she always wanted to be involved, just giving to others is what she always does,” said Mrs. Mullins. “I’m sure my son saw that and he wanted to give to her.”

Although a difficult feat, ” I think every mile that he’s taking he’ll be thinking about what he’s doing it for,” said Mr. Mullins.

Preston knowing every step, is for the greater good.

If you would like to donate to Mandi Dishner, you can visit Preston’s Facebook page.

