Local Health Departments report new COVID-19 cases, new death Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local Health Departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported one new case in McCreary County, bringing the total in the county to 45. There were also four new cases and one death reported in Pulaski County, the death was a 70-year-old man. This brings Pulaski County’s total to 347 cases and five deaths. Wayne County also reported seven new cases, bringing their case total to 73.

The Bell County Health Department reported three new cases, bringing their total number of cases to 307. 77 of those cases are active, ten of those are hospitalized

The Harlan County Health Department reported seven new cases, bringing the county’s total to 268 cases. 51 of those cases are considered active and six of those hospitalized

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.