Advertisement

Local Health Departments report new COVID-19 cases, new death Saturday

COVID19
COVID19(MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local Health Departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported one new case in McCreary County, bringing the total in the county to 45. There were also four new cases and one death reported in Pulaski County, the death was a 70-year-old man. This brings Pulaski County’s total to 347 cases and five deaths. Wayne County also reported seven new cases, bringing their case total to 73.

The Bell County Health Department reported three new cases, bringing their total number of cases to 307. 77 of those cases are active, ten of those are hospitalized

The Harlan County Health Department reported seven new cases, bringing the county’s total to 268 cases. 51 of those cases are considered active and six of those hospitalized

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear announces 801 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
At least 34,578 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll stands at 772.

News

Southeast Kentucky Cornhole league holds first tournament since coronavirus pandemic began

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Saturday six different teams will compete.

Sports

Big Ten prohibits full contact practices

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period,” working in just helmets.

News

27th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival underway virtually

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
For the safety of the bands and those who planned to attend, festival leaders decided it would be best to move the festival to an online platform.

Latest News

News

Unemployment rally also hosts food drive to support struggling families

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
A group called Constitutional Kentucky called people together at the Capitol on Saturday. Tony Wheatley said they weren’t there to knock down Governor Beshear’s door. Instead, they’re trying to send a message through actions by taking matters into their own hands.

News

Fall semester move-in now underway on the UK campus

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Saturday was the first day UK students could begin moving into residence halls on campus.

Regional

Police: Chase in Ohio and Kentucky ends with 4 hit, 2 killed

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A vehicle fled Cincinnati and went over a suspension bridge into Newport, Kentucky, where it went out of control and struck four people, police said.

Regional

Whitley County E-911 requests help finding missing juvenile

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Investigators say Keyshawna Walker is originally from Richmond, and may be in the Rockholds area.

Crime

Sheriff: Seven arrested in meth bust

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Seven people were arrested in a major drug bust Friday north of London.

Crime

One injured in Huntington shooting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Huntington.