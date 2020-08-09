Advertisement

Lexington physician explains why false positives happen

By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Physician says it is possible to receive a false positive COVID-19 test result.

But he says it may actually be more common to get a negative one.

While scrolling through social media, it can sometimes be hard to know what's true and what's not. And information about the coronavirus is no exception.

"If you have pretty classic symptoms, especially the cough, the fever, or shortness of breath, and your test comes back negative, that negative means nothing," said Emergency Physician, Dr. Ryan Stanton.

Dr. Stanton said there are a few rumors he's seen circulating that he can clear up. He said doctors are seeing false positive and false negative COVID-19 results.

"I've dealt with a ton of people who have had negative tests two or three times then the last one is positive when they've had classic COVID symptoms," Dr. Stanton said.

Dr. Stanton said the tests are so new, that sometimes if you have the symptoms and you're tested too early on, they can't always detect COVID-19. He said go ahead and assume you're positive until you can get tested again. But some people may also get a false positive test result.

"That's the sensitivity, so if the disease is there, the sensitivity is the chance the test will be positive if the disease is present."Meaning the tests, typically called PCR tests, sometimes pick up on other coronaviruses, like the common cold. Dr. Stanton said while false positives happen, they aren't that common.

"We feel like we're missing more than we are having false positives. So if you have symptoms, and you test negative, that doesn't mean you need to go out business as usual," said Dr. Stanton.

Dr. Stanton said newer tests, called antigen tests, are coming out now. He said these tests are designed to more rapidly detect the virus.

Dr. Stanton also said there really isn’t much difference between the rapid tests and tests that give you your results more slowly. He said they’ve both proved to have some issues with giving false negative or false positive results.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Fishing With Kids’ casts off despite pandemic

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The sixth annual event honored the life of Keagan Thacker-Music, a Pikeville boy who died after an ATV crash in 2019.

News

White coats fill Pikeville park for Black Lives Matter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The University of Pikeville and Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine hosted a protest in the Pikeville City Park Saturday, standing in solidarity with the national Black Lives Matter movement.

News

Local Health Departments report new COVID-19 cases, new death Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Local Health Departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

News

Gov. Beshear announces 801 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
At least 34,578 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll stands at 772.

Latest News

News

Southeast Kentucky Cornhole league holds first tournament since coronavirus pandemic began

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Saturday six different teams will compete.

Sports

Big Ten prohibits full contact practices

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period,” working in just helmets.

News

27th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival underway virtually

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
For the safety of the bands and those who planned to attend, festival leaders decided it would be best to move the festival to an online platform.

News

Unemployment rally also hosts food drive to support struggling families

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
A group called Constitutional Kentucky called people together at the Capitol on Saturday. Tony Wheatley said they weren’t there to knock down Governor Beshear’s door. Instead, they’re trying to send a message through actions by taking matters into their own hands.

News

Fall semester move-in now underway on the UK campus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Saturday was the first day UK students could begin moving into residence halls on campus.

Regional

Police: Chase in Ohio and Kentucky ends with 4 hit, 2 killed

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A vehicle fled Cincinnati and went over a suspension bridge into Newport, Kentucky, where it went out of control and struck four people, police said.