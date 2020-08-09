Advertisement

Laurel County Sheriff’s Department to conduct death investigation

Investigators believe Brandon North, 38, was killed after a train hit him.
Investigators believe Brandon North, 38, was killed after a train hit him.(WDTV)
By Alec Jessie
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department will begin a death investigation after a man was found dead in the county.

Deputies found the body near KY 552 and the railroad tracks intersection at 12:17 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Deputies identified the victim as Brandon North, 38, and was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

Investigators believe North’s death was caused by a train hitting him.

This story will be updated with additional details.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 120,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 80k

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Sports

Power Five ADs: ‘Inevitable’ 2020 college football season will not be played this fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CBS News Staff
Athletic Directors are sounding the alarm that the 2020 FBS season will likely be canceled.

Breaking News

Did you feel it? 5.1 earthquake reported Sunday morning in North Carolina

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The United States Geological Survey, or USGS, reported a 5.1 near Sparta, North Carolina at 8:07 a.m. Sunday.

Forecast

Clear skies and blaring heat for your Sunday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Temperatures will be hot, but it will also be dry and sunny. Enjoy the nice weather, just don't stay outside for too long.

Latest News

News

‘Fishing With Kids’ casts off despite pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The sixth annual event honored the life of Keagan Thacker-Music, a Pikeville boy who died after an ATV crash in 2019.

News

White coats fill Pikeville park for Black Lives Matter

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The University of Pikeville and Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine hosted a protest in the Pikeville City Park Saturday, standing in solidarity with the national Black Lives Matter movement.

News

Lexington physician explains why false positives happen

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A Lexington Physician says it is possible to receive a false positive COVID-19 test result.

News

Local Health Departments report new COVID-19 cases, new death Saturday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Local Health Departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

News

Gov. Beshear announces 801 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths Saturday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
At least 34,578 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll stands at 772.

News

Southeast Kentucky Cornhole league holds first tournament since coronavirus pandemic began

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Saturday six different teams will compete.