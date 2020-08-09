Gov. Beshear announces 425 new COVID-19 cases, one new death Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) -

In a news release Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 425 new COVID-19 cases across the state and one new death. Nine of the newly reported cases were from children age five and younger.

At least 34,982 Kentuckians have contracted the virus.

The death toll stands at 773. The death reported Sunday was a 71-year-old man from Pulaski County.

“Some good news and some bad news in today’s COVID-19 report,” the Governor said. “In good news, we’re ending the week with about 330 fewer cases than we had last week. That’s directly attributable to people wearing their facial coverings or masks. Please keep it up, wear them even more, especially when you’re inside. On the bad side, our positivity rate, which won’t be official until tomorrow for this week, will be higher meaning that the virus continues to spread aggressively.”

“We’ve got a number of counties that have 10 or more new cases – Jefferson, Fayette, Pulaski, Taylor, Hardin, Madison, Casey, Warren and Wayne – and a number that are really close there. So remember no matter where you are in the commonwealth, COVID-19 is spreading,” said Gov. Beshear.

KY COVID INFO - 8/9/20 (WYMT)

With limited reporting on Sundays, a full report is expected on Monday.

Locally, on Sunday the Harlan County Health Department reported one additional case and one new death. That brings the total number of cases in Harlan County to 269 total cases, with 45 cases considered active. The new death brings Harlan County’s death toll from COVID-19 to five.

