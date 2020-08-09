Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 425 new COVID-19 cases, one new death Sunday

At least 34,982 Kentuckians have contracted the virus.
Governor Beshear announced 425 new cases and one new death Sunday.
Governor Beshear announced 425 new cases and one new death Sunday.(AP images)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) -

In a news release Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 425 new COVID-19 cases across the state and one new death. Nine of the newly reported cases were from children age five and younger.

At least 34,982 Kentuckians have contracted the virus.

The death toll stands at 773. The death reported Sunday was a 71-year-old man from Pulaski County.

“Some good news and some bad news in today’s COVID-19 report,” the Governor said. “In good news, we’re ending the week with about 330 fewer cases than we had last week. That’s directly attributable to people wearing their facial coverings or masks. Please keep it up, wear them even more, especially when you’re inside. On the bad side, our positivity rate, which won’t be official until tomorrow for this week, will be higher meaning that the virus continues to spread aggressively.”

“We’ve got a number of counties that have 10 or more new cases – Jefferson, Fayette, Pulaski, Taylor, Hardin, Madison, Casey, Warren and Wayne – and a number that are really close there. So remember no matter where you are in the commonwealth, COVID-19 is spreading,” said Gov. Beshear.

KY COVID INFO - 8/9/20
KY COVID INFO - 8/9/20(WYMT)

With limited reporting on Sundays, a full report is expected on Monday.

Locally, on Sunday the Harlan County Health Department reported one additional case and one new death. That brings the total number of cases in Harlan County to 269 total cases, with 45 cases considered active. The new death brings Harlan County’s death toll from COVID-19 to five.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Running 100 miles in one day: An ultra-marathon to raise money for a deserving neighbor

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Preston has been running for the past ten years. First in high school and now at Alice Lloyd College.

News

Laurel County Sheriff’s Department to conduct death investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
A death investigation is underway after investigators believe a Laurel County man was hit by a train.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 120,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 80k

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Sports

Power Five ADs: ‘Inevitable’ 2020 college football season will not be played this fall

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CBS News Staff
Athletic Directors are sounding the alarm that the 2020 FBS season will likely be canceled.

Latest News

Breaking News

Did you feel it? 5.1 earthquake reported Sunday morning in North Carolina

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The United States Geological Survey, or USGS, reported a 5.1 near Sparta, North Carolina at 8:07 a.m. Sunday.

Forecast

Clear skies and blaring heat for your Sunday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Temperatures will be hot, but it will also be dry and sunny. Enjoy the nice weather, just don't stay outside for too long.

News

‘Fishing With Kids’ casts off despite pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The sixth annual event honored the life of Keagan Thacker-Music, a Pikeville boy who died after an ATV crash in 2019.

News

White coats fill Pikeville park for Black Lives Matter

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The University of Pikeville and Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine hosted a protest in the Pikeville City Park Saturday, standing in solidarity with the national Black Lives Matter movement.

News

Lexington physician explains why false positives happen

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A Lexington Physician says it is possible to receive a false positive COVID-19 test result.

News

Local Health Departments report new COVID-19 cases, new death Saturday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Local Health Departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Saturday.