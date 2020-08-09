Advertisement

‘Fishing With Kids’ casts off despite pandemic

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The sixth annual ‘Fishing With Kids’ event brings hundreds of kids from all across the community to the Pikeville City pond every year. Saturday’s event was no different.

A line started forming around 4 p.m. as families waited for a chance to receive free fishing equipment before spending the day by the water.

Event organizers said the pandemic caused concerns, but with the space available at the pond, they were able to social distance and set a cap of 150 kids.

Local tattoo artist Chad Webb hosts the event every year and now continues it in memory of Keagan Thacker-Music, who attended every year until he died in an ATV crash last year. To make sure he could keep the event rolling in his memory, Webb partnered with the City of Pikeville for the event, giving people a chance to get out and spend time together as a family while also enjoying one of the city’s “treasures.”

“That kid used to come down here and fish all the time,” said Director of Events Andy Linton. “I met his parents today and they were really thankful and blessed that we kept doing this event.”

All attendees had the chance at winning a raffle item during the event. Several items were up for grabs during the raffle, including bicycles, scooters, and kayaks. More than 70 kids attended this year with about 160 people altogether.

