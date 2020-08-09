Did you feel it? 5.1 earthquake reported Sunday morning in North Carolina

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Part of our region may have felt some shaking Sunday morning thanks to an earthquake in Northern North Carolina.

The United States Geological Survey, or USGS, reported a 5.1 near Sparta, North Carolina at 8:07 a.m. Sparta is very close to the Virginia border.

Below is a map for reference of how close that is to our region:

This is a USGS map showing where the epicenter of the 5.1 earthquake Sunday morning is and where it is in relation to our region. (USGS)

While we have had reports of people feeling it across our region, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

It was the largest earthquake to hit the North Carolina state since 1916, when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland officials with the National Weather Service in Greenville, South Carolina, which covers the affected region, said.

