Clear skies and blaring heat for your Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Beautiful weather continues this weekend, but the heat continues to rise, as well.

Today and Tonight

Early this morning some of our areas will be dealing with some dense fog. By about 9 a.m. that lifts and then we will just see beautiful conditions for the rest of the day. Clear and sunny skies will allow us to really heat up. Highs will be rising into the upper 80s! You will want to make sure to take heat precautions such as staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and taking breaks in the air conditioning.

Tonight we continue to see those mostly clear skies. It allows a lot of that heat to escape and we will cool down into the mid-60s. Fog will start to build in late.

Extended Forecast

The nice weather continues into the first part of our week. Monday we see mostly dry and sunny conditions once again. Rain chances only increase slightly with a chance of a quick, stray afternoon pop-up. Highs will remain in the upper 80s, near 90°.

Tuesday rain chances return to the region. We will see a line of showers move through mid-day breaking up in the afternoon into scattered showers and storms.

Wednesday and Thursday look to fall back into the summerlike pattern of dry and sunny mornings with daily afternoon rain chances. Highs look to remain hot and in the upper 80s through Thursday.

By the end of the week on Friday, temperatures look to have cooled off slightly dropping from the upper 80s to the mid-80s. Rain chances only increase though, so it will still remain pretty humid outside.

The soggy and humid weather looks to continue into the weekend. We will keep an eye on this trend, but for now, enjoy your Sunday!

