Athletic programs in Johnson County suspended

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

Paintsville athletic programs are suspended until further notice due to rising cases in the county.

Tiffany Austin, Principal, released a statement saying “Following recommendations from public health, sate guidelines, and out of an abundance of caution due to the rising cases in Paintsville and Johnson County, Paintsville Independent Schools felt it is best that at this time we suspend our athletic programs until further notice in order to ensure the safety of our athletes, coaches, and school community.”

Paintsville head coach Joe Chirico texted WYMT Sports Director, Willie Hope, Sunday afternoon, and said “to confirm we have no known cases on our team. We made the call last Thursday to play it safe and make sure everyone is being safe so we can have a season.”

Practice is scheduled to start for Kentucky high school football teams on Monday, August 24th with the first games set for Friday, September 11th.

We have reached out to officials with Johnson County High School and are waiting to hear back.

