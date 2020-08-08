Advertisement

Whitley County E-911 requests help finding missing juvenile

Keyshawna Walker
Keyshawna Walker(Whitley County E-911)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Whitley County E-911 says a Golden Alert D has been issued for a missing juvenile.

Investigators say they’re looking for Keyshawna E. Walker. They believe she may be en route to Richmond from the Rockholds community of Whitley County.

Investigators have not said when Walker was last seen.

Anyone with information about Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call Whitley County E-911 at 606-549-6017.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

