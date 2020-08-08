Warm and sunny through the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure keeps us dry and southerly winds keep us warm through the end of the weekend.

Tonight

With high pressure overhead, we’ve been able to warm up into the mid-80s in most locations, with a few locations getting into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity is still not bad out there, but will go up a bit as we go into the overnight hours. Lows tonight will still fall back into the mid-60s with mostly clear skies. We should the the development of some patchy fog in our locations with the coolest lows.

Sunday and Sunday Night

We’ll see a carbon copy of your Saturday as we put a capper on your weekend, with pleasant partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. High pressure will slowly be shifting off to the east, bringing in southerly winds that will increase both our temperatures and, ever so slowly, our humidity levels. Highs will end up in the upper 80s, not far from 90°. Overnight, we will see clouds increase slightly as lows fall back into the upper 60s to near 70°.

Into the Work Week

Our weather pattern will be changing a bit as we start the work week. Monday will be similar to the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds with hot and humid conditions. We’ll add in a chance for a couple of afternoon storms, but that risk will increase as we go through the week. Multiple disturbances will move through the mountains that will provide a daily chance for showers and storms. Highs will remain in the upper 80s, though those numbers will go down into the mid 80s as we increase the clouds and storm chances.

