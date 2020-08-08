Sunny Saturday, temperatures on the rise

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Beautiful weather continues this weekend, but the heat returns, as well.

Today and Tonight

Early this morning most of our areas will be dealing with some dense fog. Once that lifts we will see beautiful conditions for the rest of the day. Sunshine mixed with a few clouds and dry all day. Temperatures will continue to heat up just a little more than yesterday. Highs will be rising into the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight we continue to see those mostly clear skies. It allows a lot of that heat to escape and we will cool back down into the low to mid-60s. Fog will start to build in late.

Extended Forecast

Sunday the heat continues. We will see sunny skies and dry conditions, so you will want to get outside, but it will be hot! Temperatures by the afternoon will top off in the upper 80s to low 90s. You’ll want to take heat precautions such as drinking plenty of water, wearing sunscreen, and taking breaks indoors. Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s.

We will keep the weekend weather rolling on into Monday, with only a slightly greater chance of an afternoon storm as high pressure moves farther away and possibly allows a few storms to bubble up in the heat of the afternoon. Highs will remain in the upper 80s, near 90°.

Tuesday we shift back to the usual summer pattern of afternoon storm chances. We will continue to see this pattern for the rest of the workweek. Conditions also remain hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lows only falling back to the upper 60s.

By the end of the week on Friday, temperatures look to have cooled off slightly dropping from the upper 80s to the mid-80s. Rain chances only increase though, so it will still remain pretty humid outside.

Make sure to get out and enjoy the nice weather this weekend while it lasts.

