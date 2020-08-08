Southeast Kentucky Cornhole league holds first tournament since coronavirus pandemic began

Lotts Creek, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the coronavirus pandemic began, many sports and sporting events and have been either called off or postponed.

One league that may surprise you that also endured some difficulty? Cornhole.

This is the second year for the Southeast Kentucky Cornhole League. Competitions are held monthly, the last being in January and then coming to a hault, due to COVID-19.

“We closed down for a month because of the virus but two months really we didn’t have it but we’re catching back up now will have two this month,” said Claude Miller, President of the cornhole league.

Saturday, six different teams will compete.

“We play seniors first, that’s the folks that’s 55 years and older.”

Next is the women, co-ed, then juniors up to age twenty, singles and lastly crew. Meaning four people on a team.

“It kind of makes it rough these mask are rough you were glasses it fogs up on you. We try and keep the 6-foot social distancing and go with that and we check the temperatures when everybody comes in,” said Miller.

Doing whatever they can to keep each other safe, as multiple members have already had COVID-19.

“I noticed something was wrong because I work out just about every day, and I got on my treadmill and started coughing I started coughing really hard, couldn’t breathe so I went and got tested,” said Miller.

While not contracting the virus while playing cornhole, he says he just felt weak and lazy but could not wait to get back to the game he loves.

“A lot of patience and it’s a lot of fun. More fun than I’ve ever had really, I spent 20 years in the military and that was fun but this is more fun,” he said as he chuckled.

Also having fun? Mother and son duo, Veronica and Dillon Easterling. More than just a competitive sport but a family past time.

“Even if you can’t go out and play it like as a league you can still played at home you know and that something we enjoy doing as a family,” she said.

Veronica and her husband competing in the ACO, American Cornhole League Competition, even once placing third.

Each member pays five dollars a month. “Out of that five dollars we put one dollar back,” said Miller.

“We will draw a ticket at the end of the day and whoever has a lucky ticket will get to throw four bags at the box with the hole in it and however many they make we divide that money up,” he said, giving the winners not only a trophy but a little money back in their pocket.

“We’ll give some of it to the fire department and the rest of it will buy trophies. We usually have a lot of fundraisers taking place. We help folks out with that we played in Letcher County, over in Knott County; different places we’ll go play just to help them raise money,” said Miller.

Yet, all of that is on hold because of a spike in cases.

But for those of us who need a little advice to up our cornhole game, Dillon Easterling says, “Aim in the middle of the board and slide it up.”

