Sheriff: Seven arrested in meth bust

(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel and Knox County Sheriff’s Offices collaborated on a drug investigation that led to seven arrests Friday.

They said they had learned of roughly a half-pound of meth being transported from Louisville to a home off East Pittsburgh Church Road north of London.

Some of the individuals arrested were from Louisville while others were from Laurel and Bell County.

48-year-old Michelle Spurkock and Alan Ramsey, 28-year-old Dustin Goosetree, and 45-year-old Tony Ramsey of London, along with 34-year-old Deandre Coffman and Amanda Vanmeter of Louisville, and 41-year-old David Jackson of Pineville were all arrested on trafficking charges and sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office stated that this drug case is expected to be prosecuted through the U.S. federal court.

