Advertisement

Sheriff: Armed robbery at T-Mart discount tobacco

(WCAX)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:02 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at T-Mart discount tobacco off of US-25.

They say it happened just after 9 p.m. Friday when a suspect wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a white ball cap, and a blue surgical mask allegedly entered with a pistol before leaving with an unspecified amount of money.

Anyone with information about this robbery is encouraged to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or message their Facebook page.

All information will be kept confidential.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

35th annual Van Lear Days on despite COVID-19 pandemic 11 p.m

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Local leaders ride in rally cars, see impact sport has on Eastern Kentucky - 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Sports

Local leaders ride in rally cars, see impact sport has on Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
NASA Rally Sport ready to make a splash in Eastern Kentucky.

News

Korean War veteran earns Ambassador of Peace medal

Updated: 8 hours ago
Leo Weddle, a former resident of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, has received the Ambassador of Peace medal for his service during the Korean War.

Latest News

News

35th annual Van Lear Days on despite COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
With social distancing procedures in place, the Van Lear Days Festival will take place one week later than usual.

News

Former Prestonsburg man earns Ambassador of Peace medal for Korean War service

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
At 91 years old, Leo Weddle thought he would never live to tell the story of his days as a marine in the Korean War.

News

Martin County rallies behind community center

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Roy F. Collier Community Center is closing its doors and the community is rallying to make sure they re-open.

State

Gambling addiction on the rise during pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:30 PM

News

As mask mandate is extended, local bars and restaurants hope the buck stops here 6 P.M.

Updated: 9 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Van Lear Days 6 p.m.

Updated: 9 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6