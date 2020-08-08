Sheriff: Armed robbery at T-Mart discount tobacco

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at T-Mart discount tobacco off of US-25.

They say it happened just after 9 p.m. Friday when a suspect wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a white ball cap, and a blue surgical mask allegedly entered with a pistol before leaving with an unspecified amount of money.

Anyone with information about this robbery is encouraged to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or message their Facebook page.

All information will be kept confidential.

