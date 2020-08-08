Serena Williams set to play in Lexington after six-month break
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Six months have passed since Serena Williams’ last tennis tournament.
The 23-time Grand Slam event champion is preparing for the inaugural Top Seed Open that begins Monday near Lexington, Kentucky.
It’s a recently added hard court tournament that serves as a tuneup for the U.S. Open.
The WTA’s first event in the U.S. since March features a field that includes sister Venus Williams, Victoria Azarenka, Sloane Stephens and rising star Coco Gauff.
