One injured in Huntington shooting

Cabell County Sheriff Deputies are on scene of a shooting.
Cabell County Sheriff Deputies are on scene of a shooting.(AP Images)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers said they started receiving calls around 6:15 a.m. about the incident on the 7100 block of Beech Drive.

Dispatchers said one man was shot and taken to the hospital.

No word on if any suspects are in custody at this time as Deputies remain on scene and continue to investigate.

We have a crew on its way to the scene to learn more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for the latest information on this developing story.

