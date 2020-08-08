Local leaders ride in rally cars, see impact sport has on Eastern Kentucky

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Local leaders grabbed an extra gear Friday when it came to economic development in Eastern Kentucky.

“Our bed and breakfasts any kind of overnight lodging our RV parks are all filled up hopefully it requires us to build some more,” said Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams.

Adams was just one of many government leaders in attendance Friday night. They watched 16 drivers prepare for Saturday’s Raven Rock Rallye Sprint and even got to ride-along at the end.

“I’ve raced cars a few times in my life but he had me pushing both of my feet on the floorboard,” said Adams. “It was awesome, I don’t know how to explain it.”

Backroads of Appalachia, a non for profit, teamed up to bring NASA Rally Sport to Kingdom Come State Park.

“It’s probably the largest opportunity in Eastern Kentucky in years to come￼because it’s gonna happen again and again,” said Director of Backroads Appalachia Erik Hubbard.

That is the goal. Bringing the sport back multiple times a year, and bringing in over a million dollars throughout the area.

“Come in and experience what we have. We are the Mecca of the East Coast here in Kentucky for motorsports. Let’s make it happen,” said Hubbard. “Peoples at restaurants, peoples getting gas people are spending their hard-earned money to come here and race. This is Hope.”

Social distancing and masks are required. Racing starts Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hubbard says the best place to watch the races are on Letcher County’s side of 119. Live DJ, food vendors and the cars with their drivers will be there interacting with fans. Spectators must adhere to social distancing precautions or they will be asked to leave.

