Advertisement

Local leaders ride in rally cars, see impact sport has on Eastern Kentucky

NASA Rally Sport will race Saturday
NASA Rally Sport will race Saturday(WYMT)
By Tommy Pool
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Local leaders grabbed an extra gear Friday when it came to economic development in Eastern Kentucky.

“Our bed and breakfasts any kind of overnight lodging our RV parks are all filled up hopefully it requires us to build some more,” said Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams.

Adams was just one of many government leaders in attendance Friday night. They watched 16 drivers prepare for Saturday’s Raven Rock Rallye Sprint and even got to ride-along at the end.

“I’ve raced cars a few times in my life but he had me pushing both of my feet on the floorboard,” said Adams. “It was awesome, I don’t know how to explain it.”

Backroads of Appalachia, a non for profit, teamed up to bring NASA Rally Sport to Kingdom Come State Park.

“It’s probably the largest opportunity in Eastern Kentucky in years to come￼because it’s gonna happen again and again,” said Director of Backroads Appalachia Erik Hubbard.

That is the goal. Bringing the sport back multiple times a year, and bringing in over a million dollars throughout the area.

“Come in and experience what we have. We are the Mecca of the East Coast here in Kentucky for motorsports. Let’s make it happen,” said Hubbard. “Peoples at restaurants, peoples getting gas people are spending their hard-earned money to come here and race. This is Hope.”

Social distancing and masks are required. Racing starts Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hubbard says the best place to watch the races are on Letcher County’s side of 119. Live DJ, food vendors and the cars with their drivers will be there interacting with fans. Spectators must adhere to social distancing precautions or they will be asked to leave.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

SEC releases Kentucky’s new ten-game conference-only schedule

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Wildcats add Alabama and Ole Miss to their conference-only schedule.

Sports

OHSAA limits football regular season to six games

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
The Ohio High School Athletics Association issued a decision Friday limiting the state’s high school football regular season to six games in the wake of coronavirus fears.

Sports

South Atlantic Conference postpones fall competition to spring 2021

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The South Atlantic Conference Presidents Council has made the decision to postpone the start of all scheduled competition for the 2020 fall sports season until the spring 2021 semester.

Sports

Morehead State will not play football this fall

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Pioneer Football League’s (PFL) Presidents Council announced Friday the league’s schools will not conduct conference competition in fall 2020.

Latest News

Sports

SEC announces initial medical protocols for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Southeastern Conference has announced its initial COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season as recommended by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

News

Morehead State University athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
Morehead State University President Dr. Jay Morgan said that athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Rally racing coming to mountains this weekend, first for Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Tommy Pool
Backroads of Appalachia is bringing NASA Rally Sport for the first Raven Rock Rallye with the help of two counties.

Sports

Louisville dismisses 3 soccer players following COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Three men's soccer players dismissed and three others suspended after weekend party

Sports

Eastern Kentucky athletes react to cancellation of DIII fall sports

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
On Tuesday, the players, coaches, and fans got the news, with the cancelation of DII and DIII fall sports.

Sports

Former Clay County, Alice Lloyd standout Blake Smith signs pro basketball contract in Europe

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Blake Smith, a star on the court at Clay County and Alice Lloyd, signed a pro basketball contract with the Limerick City Celtics in Limerick, Ireland. He is scheduled to report to the squad in September, according to a release from Alice Lloyd College.