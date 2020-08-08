Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 801 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths Saturday

Gov. Beshear provides the latest COVID-19 update.
Gov. Beshear provides the latest COVID-19 update.
By Emily Bennett
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 801 new COVID-19 cases across the state and eight deaths. 29 of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

At least 34,578 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll stands at 772.

“Folks, we need your help. This is the time where we need to buckle down and do what it takes to get this virus under control. Please stay safe and take this seriously,” said Gov. Beshear.

As of Saturday, there have been at least 690,942 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky.

The positivity rate currently stands at 6.02%.

“Our positivity rate is the highest we’ve had since we tested the entire Green River Correctional Facility back in May,” said Gov. Beshear.

At least 8,647 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus

Kentucky COVID info 8/8
Kentucky COVID info 8/8(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

