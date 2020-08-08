Advertisement

Fall semester move-in now underway on the UK campus

Fall semester move-in is now underway on the UK campus, Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Fall semester move-in is now underway on the UK campus, Saturday, August 8, 2020.(Shelby Lofton/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK students have started moving into residence halls on campus, with the beginning of the fall semester quickly approaching.

Saturday was the first day of move-in for the fall 2020 semester. UK officials say about 6,500 students will be moving into residence halls through August 16.

This year, UK is requiring all students to make an appointment to move in, in order to accommodate COVID-19 related safety guidelines. Only two visitors can be in one room, and students will not have a roommate, but a maximum of two students could share a bathroom.

“They’re still going to have activities that allow for community building, you’re going to see tents up around campus, we’ll have wellness stations, but also potential for community gathering space,” said UK spokesperson Jay Blanton.

UK estimates between 300 and 1,000 students will move in each day.

UK is also providing COVID-19 tests for all students as they return to campus. Students are required to complete a wellness check-in daily before attending class. They’ll receive instructions if they show symptoms.

“You’re going to get contacted by what we call our UK Healthcore, it’s a 15 person team over in the Boone Center, they’ve got computers, phones, that information, that data, they’ll contact folks who have symptoms to connect to the reasons they need,” Blanton said.

He said the university has designated rooms for quarantining in buildings on and off campus.

Fall semester classes begin on Monday, August 17. UK is planning to hold in-person instruction from August 17 until Thanksgiving break.

MORE: UK continues to get ready for students to return to campus

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Southeast Kentucky Cornhole league holds first tournament since coronavirus pandemic began

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Saturday six different teams will compete.

Sports

Big Ten prohibits full contact practices

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period,” working in just helmets.

News

27th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival underway virtually

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
For the safety of the bands and those who planned to attend, festival leaders decided it would be best to move the festival to an online platform.

News

Unemployment rally also hosts food drive to support struggling families

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
A group called Constitutional Kentucky called people together at the Capitol on Saturday. Tony Wheatley said they weren’t there to knock down Governor Beshear’s door. Instead, they’re trying to send a message through actions by taking matters into their own hands.

Latest News

Regional

Police: Chase in Ohio and Kentucky ends with 4 hit, 2 killed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A vehicle fled Cincinnati and went over a suspension bridge into Newport, Kentucky, where it went out of control and struck four people, police said.

Regional

Whitley County E-911 requests help finding missing juvenile

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Investigators say Keyshawna Walker is originally from Richmond, and may be in the Rockholds area.

Crime

Sheriff: Seven arrested in meth bust

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Seven people were arrested in a major drug bust Friday north of London.

Crime

One injured in Huntington shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Huntington.

Forecast

Sunny Saturday, temperatures on the rise

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Sunshine mixed with a few clouds and dry all day. Temperatures will continue to heat up just a little more than yesterday.

Crime

Sheriff: Armed robbery at T-Mart discount tobacco

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery.