Big Ten prohibits full contact practices

The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period,” working in just helmets.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Big Ten is tapping the brakes on football practice, telling its schools that until further notice full contact practices cannot begin.

The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period,” working in just helmets.

The Big Ten said all other fall sports will continue to work with team physicians and athletic trainers to adjust practices to the appropriate level of activity.

“We understand there are many questions regarding how this impacts schedules, as well as the feasibility of proceeding forward with the season at all,” the conference said in a statement Saturday. “As we have consistently stated, we will continue to evaluate daily, while relying on our medical experts, to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes.”

