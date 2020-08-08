Advertisement

27th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival underway virtually

27th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival
27th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This year’s Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival will look different due to COVID-19 concerns.

For the safety of the bands and those who planned to attend, festival leaders decided it would be best to move the festival to an online platform.

The event will feature interviews and performances from Bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne. The Rocky Top X-Press will join Osborne on stage.

“Early on the in pandemic, we started discussing how long it would go and what we would do and we didn’t want any bands to be caught if they had an opportunity to get another date if part of the country opened up and then they were still holding the date for us,” explained festival producer Dean Osborne. “We would always default to the safety of our family, our bands, our fans, and that was first and foremost in our minds,” added Osborne.

The festival is raising money for the Leslie County Volunteer Fire Departments. Donations are accepted through Facebook or by visiting here and selecting the Leslie County Community Foundation.

On Saturday, you can watch the festival from 5:00 p.m - 7:30 p.m.

To stream live on Youtube click here or on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Police: Chase in Ohio and Kentucky ends with 4 hit, 2 killed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A vehicle fled Cincinnati and went over a suspension bridge into Newport, Kentucky, where it went out of control and struck four people, police said.

Regional

Whitley County E-911 requests help finding missing juvenile

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Investigators say Keyshawna Walker is originally from Richmond, and may be in the Rockholds area.

Crime

Sheriff: Seven arrested in meth bust

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Seven people were arrested in a major drug bust Friday north of London.

Crime

One injured in Huntington shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Huntington.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny Saturday, temperatures on the rise

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Sunshine mixed with a few clouds and dry all day. Temperatures will continue to heat up just a little more than yesterday.

Crime

Sheriff: Armed robbery at T-Mart discount tobacco

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery.

News

35th annual Van Lear Days on despite COVID-19 pandemic 11 p.m

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Local leaders ride in rally cars, see impact sport has on Eastern Kentucky - 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Sports

Local leaders ride in rally cars, see impact sport has on Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
NASA Rally Sport ready to make a splash in Eastern Kentucky.

News

Korean War veteran earns Ambassador of Peace medal

Updated: 20 hours ago
Leo Weddle, a former resident of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, has received the Ambassador of Peace medal for his service during the Korean War.