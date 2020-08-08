27th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival underway virtually

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This year’s Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival will look different due to COVID-19 concerns.

For the safety of the bands and those who planned to attend, festival leaders decided it would be best to move the festival to an online platform.

The event will feature interviews and performances from Bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne. The Rocky Top X-Press will join Osborne on stage.

“Early on the in pandemic, we started discussing how long it would go and what we would do and we didn’t want any bands to be caught if they had an opportunity to get another date if part of the country opened up and then they were still holding the date for us,” explained festival producer Dean Osborne. “We would always default to the safety of our family, our bands, our fans, and that was first and foremost in our minds,” added Osborne.

The festival is raising money for the Leslie County Volunteer Fire Departments. Donations are accepted through Facebook or by visiting here and selecting the Leslie County Community Foundation.

On Saturday, you can watch the festival from 5:00 p.m - 7:30 p.m.

To stream live on Youtube click here or on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.