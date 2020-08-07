Weekend Forecast: Stray chances today, dry and warm Saturday and Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday ended up being a little more action-packed than expected, but Friday should be much calmer.

Today and Tonight

The heavy rain and storms we dealt with yesterday are a thing of the past, but fog and clouds will be around early today. We also had some spots near the Kentucky/Virginia border pick up a lot of rain, so ponding water could be an issue, so watch out for that.

Cloudy skies will give way to sunshine the later into the day we get. I can’t rule out stray rain chances, mainly confined to the Kentucky/Virginia border counties. Highs will top out in the mid-80s for most before dropping into the mid-60s overnight under clear skies.

Weekend Forecast

High pressure takes over this weekend, so it will be sunny and quiet. Highs on Saturday top out in the mid to upper 80s and get back close to 90 by Sunday. Clear skies will be around both nights with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

We head back into our daily scattered shower and storm chances in the heat of the afternoon starting Monday with the beginning of the new work week. That’s basically the trend of the week, along with some warmer temperatures. Most days will stay close to 90. We could see a new system move into the region by the end of next week. It’s something we will continue to watch.

