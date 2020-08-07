UK releases results for first day of student COVID testing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has released data from the first day of student COVID-19 testing.

On Monday, UK began the first round of its plan to test 30,000 students. Out of 1,600 students tested that day, 12 results came back positive for coronavirus. That’s a positivity rate of 0.7%.

The university says the results are on a three-day delay.

UK says they will update the testing data on a daily basis. You can find the results here.

Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 22, testing for all students will be available at no cost at five sites on campus and offered through Lexington-based testing and genomics company, Wild Health.

