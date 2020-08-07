Two coronavirus-related deaths reported in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Mingo County.

According to the Mingo County Health Department, the 4th and 5th coronavirus-related deaths happened on Thursday.

The fourth death was a 73-year-old man who died while in a hospital in Williamson. His case was first reported on July 31.

The 5th death was a 66-year-old man who died in a hospital in Logan. His case was reported positive by the health department on July 30.

The Mingo County Health Department says they had their first COVID-19-related death on April 15, their second on June 12, and third on August 3.

